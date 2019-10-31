Chinese Cruise Ship Named Piano Land

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-31 19:03:26

China's first independently operated luxury cruise ship has been named Piano Land during a ceremony in Xiamen.

The vessel is the first luxury cruise ship owned by Astro Ocean Cruise, a Chinese national cruise brand jointly operated by China National Travel Service Group Corporation (CTS Group) and COSCO Shipping.

Piano Land is the first luxury cruise ship to have Xiamen as her home port, and the two corporations have their headquarters there. She will also operate from Shenzhen and Shanghai on Southeast and Northeast Asian cruise routes.

The 70,000 ton vessel has a length of 260 meters, a beam of 32.2 metes and a maximum speed of 24 knots. She has 13 decks and 941 cabins and can accommodate 1,880 guests.

She originally entered service in 1995 as Oriana for P&O Cruises and was built by Meyer Werft.

The revamped ship has a classic design of teak deck and layered duck tail and has a four-deck-high atrium with Tiffany glass ceiling, bars with 270-degree floor-ceiling windows and a broad seafront promenade. Her catering and entertainment facilities include a theater, restaurants, bars, gymnasium, swimming pool, basketball court, tennis court and duty-free shop. The designs have Chinese elements incorporated, as the company is presenting the concept of “a cruise brand that better understands the Chinese people.”

