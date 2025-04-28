China Floats Second Large Domestically-Built Cruise Ship



China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., part of CSSC, marked the floatout of its second, large domestically-built cruise ship. It comes as Chian continues to invest in the sector and looks to become a competitor in the market dominated by a few European shipbuilders.

The second ship which was named Adora Flora City for its ties to Guangzhou, the southern city near Hong Kong, was floated overnight between April 27 and 28. According to the shipyard officials, it demonstrates China’s increasing proficiency and improved efficiency in cruise ship construction as the vessel is nearly 70 percent completed. Steel cutting began in August 2022 and the ship which is larger than the first cruise ship reached this point a month earlier in construction. Also, this project is being supervised by domestic Chinese teams where the first project was in cooperation with Italy’s Fincantieri and RINA class society. RINA continues to participate while emphasizing China’s large investments in developing the sector.

The new ship will operate under the colloquial name of Aida Huacheng and is due to enter service at the end of 2026 from Guangzhou. It is based on the same design as Adora Magic City (Aida Modu) which was introduced at the start of 2024. Both ships are based on a Fincantieri design for Carnival Corporation, although the new ship has been lengthened 17.4 meters (57 feet) to an overall length of 341 meters (1,18 feet). It will be 141,900 gross tons with a total passenger capacity of 5,232 passengers.

Adora Cruises, which is owned by CSSC, highlights that the interior design is being adapted to be “more beautiful, more technological, more Chinese.” The interior décor will be a combination of Art Nouveau style, the Maritime Silk Road, and Lingnan cultural elements. They are emphasizing the ship will provide a “more Chinese” cruise experience versus the first ship which more closely followed the Carnival designs or the Adora Mediterranea, which was acquired from Costa Cruises.

Among the changes the main atrium is doubled in size, the fitness area is being optimized, new suites are added, and there are upgrades to the dining and shopping areas. A new outdoor multifunctional space is also being created to host entertainment performances, leisure and healing activities, social interaction, and the coffee culture of its namesake city.

The construction timeline calls for the cruise ship to start sea trials in May 2026.

Adora was conceived as a partnership between CSSC and Carnival Corporation but Carnival later sold shares to become a minority investor. The brand launched focused on the domestic Chinese market with the acquired cruise ship. Adora reports so far it has carried over 620,000 passengers. It looks to expand its operations with the new ship and increase the number of foreign passengers.

China highlights its developing efficiency and skills in cruise ship construction. It looks to compete for future projects against Fincantieri, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and the Meyer yards in Germany and Finland, which are the leaders in building nearly all large cruise ships.



