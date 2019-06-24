China Delivers “Smart” VLCC

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-24 02:55:21

China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) has delivered what local media are calling the first smart tanker in the world.

The 300-meter, 308,000dwt VLCC, New Journey, has assisted autopilot navigation, intelligent cargo management and integrated energy efficiency management, among other functions.

The vessel was delivered to China Merchants Energy Shipping Company on Saturday. Sea trials were completed in May.

The ship is one of China's key research projects, says DSIC, and follows another world-first VLCC with sails in 2018. The yard also has an order for a dual-fuel VLCC capable of meeting the third phase of energy efficiency design index requirements.