China Conducts Its First Ammonia Bunkering Operation with Demonstration Tug



China completed its first domestic ammonia bunkering operation for a vessel and one of only a handful of ammonia bunkers conducted worldwide. It is part of a broader demonstration project launched in China in 2022 to develop an ammonia-fueled tugboat.

The bunkering operation took place on December 24 in Dalian at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries shipyard which has also completed the construction of the tug Yuan Tuo Yi. The fueling was carried out by vehicle in a truck-to-ship method. It lasted two hours but they did not indicate the quantity of ammonia fuel loaded.

According to the reports, the bunkering was undertaken by the Sinopec COSCO Shipping Marine Fuel Supply Company after extensive testing and planning. The company conducted research on the ammonia fueling process, a safety assurance plan, and an emergency response plan in preparation for the bunkering operation.

Bunkering operation was conducted truck-to-ship in Dalian (COSCO)

The tug Yuan Tuo Yi is the result of an extensive research program that included the design and development of the engine and the fuel supply system. The report indicates the project earned Approval in Principle from both the Chian Classification Society (CCS) and ABS for the design of the ammonia-powered tugboat and the ammonia fuel supply systems. CCS conducted product test certification.

Construction of the tug started in January 2024. It employs the CRRC Dachai 12V240HDFA ammonia-diesel dual-fuel engine and a fuel supply system developed by Weihai Heavy Industry Technology. The tug, which measures approximately 125 feet (38 meters) in length had two C-type liquid ammonia storage tanks.

Chinese officials reported in 2023 that they had successfully operated a medium-speed ammonia dual-fuel engine. They indicated an energy substitution rate of over 90 percent and a thermal efficiency of over 40 percent within the stable operating range. Previously, with a single-cylinder engine, they reported reaching 208kW, with ammonia energy accounting for 85 percent. Carbon emissions were reduced by 80 percent.

The world’s first ammonia bunkering for a vessel took place earlier this year in Singapore as part of a test program using an offshore vessel converted by Fortescue. During the summer, NYK fueled its tug with ammonia after a conversion from LNG. U.S.-based Amogy also demonstrated its ammonia-fueled tug using technology that incorporates cracking.

Construction has started on the first ammonia-ready and ammonia dual-fuel large commercial ships which the engine companies work to complete their efforts leading to the commercial introduction of ammonia engines. Infrastructure development is also underway to support the introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel in the coming years.