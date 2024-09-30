China and U.S. Allies Hold Competing Naval Drills in South China Sea

Two competing naval drills got under way in the contested waters of the South China Sea, with Chinese forces and five U.S.-allied navies operating in different locations off the coast of Luzon.

The Philippine Navy's BRP Emilio Jacinto and Antonio Luna rendezvoused with the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Howard, the Australian destroyer HMAS Sydney, the New Zealand auxiliary HMNZS Aotearoa and the Japanese destroyer JS Sazanami at an unspecified location in the Philippine exclusive economic zone. Together they carried out a "maritime cooperative activity" (MCA), incorporating surface operations, deck landings, hoisting and search and rescue exercises.

“Maritime cooperative activities accelerate our already strong allied and partner combat readiness,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet. “This MCA provided the U.S. with an opportunity to [demonstrate] our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Meanwhile, China's PLA Navy ran a series of drills near Scarborough Shoal, inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone about 100 nautical miles to the west of Luzon. The PLA drills included "reconnaissance and early warning, sea and air patrols," according to China's Southern Theater Command.

Scarborough Shoal is a prime fishing destination for Philippine subsistence fishermen, but the Chinese occupation of the reef means that their access is limited. The China Coast Guard periodically strings a barrier across the sole entrance to the reef's inner lagoon, and the agency maintains a continuous presence with its cutters around the reef - typically accompanied by dozens of maritime militia trawlers, the paramilitary-crewed, government-funded fishing vessels that back up China's "gray zone" operations.

Fishing association president Leonardo Cuaresma told Philippine media last week that the shoal "has been heavily guarded and no one can enter" since mid-June. The Chinese presence is "24/7," he said, with up to 14 vessels on station and in view of the entrance at any time.

Last week, the Philippine military detected more than 250 Chinese government vessels within its western exclusive economic zone, an all-time record for a region with a perpetual Chinese presence.