Cheniere Energy Sets Production Record

Credit: Cheniere Energy By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 06:54:23

Cheniere Energy has exported its 1,000th cargo of LNG, within four years of startup.

The company says this sets an industry record as the fastest producer in the world. Cheniere has produced the cargoes from the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project and the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project.

Cheniere’s 1,000th cargo departed on the Hoegh Galleon on January 26, 2020 from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project. Cheniere also celebrated the 100th cargo produced at the project on January 13 which departed on the Yari LNG.

The Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project consists of six natural gas liquefaction trains, five of which are fully operational and one is under construction. The Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, located in south Texas, consists of three trains, two of which are fully operational and one is under construction and expected to be operational in 2021.

Adjacent to the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, Cheniere is developing and commercializing its Stage 3 expansion, which recently received federal regulatory authorization. Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed for up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with total aggregate expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes per annum of LNG. Cheniere expects to make a positive final investment decision on Corpus Christi Stage 3 in 2020.

Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected adjusted aggregate nominal production capacity of up to 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction.

