Carnival Targets Single-Use Plastics

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-09 19:23:49

Carnival Corporation will significantly reduce its purchase and consumption of non-essential single-use plastics by the end of 2021.

The effort to dramatically reduce single-use plastics across its nine global cruise line brands is part of an expansion of Operation Oceans Alive, the corporation’s program for achieving environmental excellence, introduced in January 2018.

The plastics commitment includes initiatives to reduce or eliminate plastic straws, cups, lids and bags, among other single-use items. The brands are also working to potentially eliminate individual servings of select packaged food items and other single-use plastics or decorative items used in food and beverage service as well as in staterooms.

However, to comply with national and international regulations governing cruise ship operations, there are some single-use plastic items that cannot be completely eliminated, including plastic trash can liners in common areas and sanitary gloves, among others.

In 2018, the company announced it achieved its 25 percent carbon reduction goal three years ahead of schedule, and it is on track with its nine other 2020 sustainability targets.

Hurtigruten pioneered cruise line action on plastics last year by removing plastic straws and cups, coffee lids and plastic bags from all Hurtigruten ships. More recently, Virgin Voyages has announced that it will ban plastic items on board including straws, bottled water, other beverage bottles, condiment packets, shopping bags, food packaging, stirrers and take-away coffee and tea cups.