Carnival Takes Delivery of Third Vista-Class Cruise Ship

Carnival takes delivery of Carnival Panorama at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard (Fincantieri)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-31 17:36:17

This week, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of the new Carnival Panorama at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. The Panorama is Carnival Cruise Line's 27th ship and the third vessel in its Vista class. Carnival Panorama will now head to Long Beach, California for her naming ceremony and her inaugural sailing this December.

"Carnival Panorama is the 15th ship built by Fincantieri for Carnival Cruise Line and once again, the skill and hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople are on display," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our guests absolutely love Carnival Vista and Horizon and we are certain they are going to love their sister ship Carnival Panorama."

Carnival Panorama will launch year-round service from Long Beach, California on December 11, making her the line's first new ship homeported on the West Coast in more than 20 years.

The Panorama includes several new attractions, including the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea and Carnival Cruise Line's first culinary studio, where guests can participate in hands-on cooking classes, tastings and other food-related activities. Carnival Panorama also offers a variety of Carnival mainstays, like a water park, the popular Sky Ride aerial bike attraction, a suspended ropes course, and a barbecue restaurant with brewed-on-board craft beers.

The Sky Ride attraction aboard Panorama (Carnival)

Like her sisters, Panorama has a wide range of staterooms and suites, including spa staterooms at the Cloud 9 Spa, extra-large accommodations in the Family Harbor section and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms with access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.

From Long Beach, the Panorama will operate seven-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. After a period of decline related to the region's troubles with cartels and crime, cruise tourism numbers are on the rise, with three new large cruise ships joining the California-Mexico market this fall and two new startups planning to offer small-ship cruises off Mexico's Pacific coast.