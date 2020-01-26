Carnival's Mardi Gras Floated Out

By The Maritime Executive 01-25-2020 07:04:52

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras was floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard on Friday.

The 1,130-foot, 180,000 GT, 5,200 passenger cruise ship will be the largest one in the Carnival fleet after delivery later in 2020.

Mardi Gras will be delivered in late October and Carnival has announced she will enter revenue service on November 14, 2020 from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Port Canaveral is investing in infrastructure and will soon welcome a new LNG bunkering barge, the Q-LNG 4000, which will refuel the Mardi Gras - the first fully LNG-powered cruise ship in North America.