Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues Four People and Three Dogs from Disabled Boat



Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Splendor (113,300 gross tons) homeported in Sydney, Australia has taken aboard some unusual passengers in the form of three dogs rescued along with their human companions from a disabled sailboat in the South Pacific. All are doing well and the dogs, which have turned into sailors, are getting some extra attention while aboard the cruise.

The cruise ship departed Sydney on May 19 for an 8-night trip to Vanuatu and New Caledonia with a reported 3,300 passengers aboard. Overnight it received instructions from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Noumea about a distress call.

All the survivors aboard the Carnival Splendor

Four sailors from Australia, Germany, and Italy issued the distress call around midnight on Wednesday, May 21, reporting that their vessel, a catamaran, was disabled in heavy seas. They said that the mast of the vessel had broken and that its motor was also disabled. The boat was off the coast of New Caledonia.

Carnival reports its cruise ship immediately headed toward the location of the disabled boat. It was able to reach the vessel five hours later and completed the rescue.

The two couples and their three dogs were safely transferred to the Carnival Splendor. They are reported to be in good condition and receiving food, water, and medical assistance. They are also being given a cabin to rest after their ordeal.

Three special "passengers" are getting a little extra attention on the Carnival Splendor

The reports said the catamaran had departed on May 14. The four people were intending to circle Australia and then travel to Fiji. They said the dogs were becoming seasoned sailors. One couple was living aboard the catamaran with the three dogs and intended to sail around the world.

A spokesperson for Carnival told the Australian media that it was always a priority to respond to emergencies and they were glad the ship was in the right place at the right time to help. They were happy to welcome the people and their dogs aboard.

The cruise ship resumed its trip and the four survivors (and their dogs) are getting a short cruise. On Friday, the Carnival Splendor is stopping at an uninhabited island that the cruise line calls Mystery Island (Inyeug Island) in Vanuatu. The ship will then continue to Noumea on Saturday, where they expect to disembark the people and their dogs.

