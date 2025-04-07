Carnival Corp. Resumes Growth Ordering Two Ships for AIDA from Fincantieri

Carnival Corporation and Fincantieri signed the group’s first new order for cruise ship construction for its AIDA brand since the pause in operations in 2020. It also marks the corporation’s efforts to resume shipbuilding and expansion of its brands outside the U.S. after focusing on its Carnival Cruise Line.

Speaking with the media on Sunday, April 6, CEO Josh Weinstein hinted that the corporation was planning to move forward with the expansion of its brands based on demand in the different segments of the market. He highlighted the corporation’s success in reducing debt accumulated during the pandemic and growth in demand globally for cruising. In FY 2024, the corporation reported a 40 percent increase in its EBITDA earnings ($6.1 billion). It nearly doubled operating income for the recently reported first quarter on $5.8 billion in revenues.

Carnival Corporation had previously said it would add new cruise ships at the rate of approximately one per year across its nine brands. The corporation in 2024 ordered seven cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line due between 2027 and 2033, split between Meyer Werft in Germany and Fincantieri in Italy. It also has one legacy order from before the pandemic due for delivery this year for Princess Cruises.

Fincantieri termed today’s order “very important,” reporting that it represents a value exceeding €2 billion ($2.2 billion). They will be the first cruise ships Fincantieri will build for AIDA. Except for two cruise ships built a decade ago in Japan by Mitsubishi, AIDA has worked with Meyer Werft for its fleet.

AIDA has elected to build two midsized cruise ships between the size of its largest cruise ships Helios Class (183,900 gross tons with 2,732 passenger cabins) and the Hyperion Class (125,572 gross tons with 1,643 passenger cabins). No details were released on the new ships other than they would have 2,100 passenger cabins. Delivery is scheduled for early 2030 and late 2031.

The new ships will be equipped with multi-fuel engines which Fincantieri reports will be capable of operating on LNG, bio-diesel, and future sustainable fuels. AIDA has prided itself on being at the forefront of sustainability. The two Japanese-built cruise ships, AIDAprima and AIDAperla, were the first to be outfitted with engines to use LNG dockside, and the AIDANova commissioned in 2018 was the first cruise ship capable of sailing on LNG. The company has also adopted shore power and other energy-saving technologies.

AIDA’s President Felix Eichhorn notes the brand will reach 13 ships with the addition of the new order. He said the ships will have new features and experiences without providing details.

The cruise line has also launched a revitalization program for three cruise ships in its fleet. The program started last month with AIDAdiva and will improve technology and refurbish passenger areas. They are adding new restaurants, including a maritime-themed cafe, French and Asia restaurants, and a Tapas Bar. The AIDAluna and AIDAbella will follow in 2025 and 2026.

AIDA has been one of the strongest-performing brands in the portfolio. It focuses on the German-speaking market.