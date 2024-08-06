Carisbrooke Shipping to Demonstrate New Air Wing Design from GT Wings

A manufacturing agreement has been reached to proceed with the development of a new generation of air wings as part of the UK government-funded project to expand wind-assisted propulsion. The first prototype of the AirWing Technology developed by GT Wings is scheduled for demonstrations on a Carisbrooke Shipping general cargo ship starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Carisbrooke, which operates 5,000 dwt multi-purpose open-hatch and box-shaped cargo ships in Northern Europe to the UK, Mediterranean, and Black Sea, reports it has been in discussion with GT Wings for more than two years ago the technology. The shipping company carries multiple commodities including grain, fertilizer, coal, and steel on its vessels in Europe and has also expanded to larger (10,500 to 13,400 dwt) bulkers for deep-sea trans-oceanic services.

The plan calls for fitting the wind propulsion technology to one of the company’s UK-registered dry bulkers. The Vectis Progress (11,183 dwt) is shown with the air wing. The vessel was built in 2012 in China and is 407 feet (124 meters) in length.

GT Wings reports it has partnered with A20 Manufacturing, a UK design, engineering, and manufacturing business specializing in additive manufacturing, and with KS Composites. A2O said it has been heavily involved in the design for the manufacturing including contributing to the final design for the AirWing to optimize manufacturing.

"Partnering with A2OM and KS Composites is a pivotal step in validating the AirWing,” said George Thompson, GT Wings CEO. “Their composite materials expertise perfectly complements our design and engineering excellence. This partnership is poised to make a significant impact on decarbonizing the global shipping fleet."

The first installation will be a 66-foot (20-meter) AirWing placed at the bow of the Vectis Progress. GT Wings reports that it employs a novel airflow technology to maximize thrust and fuel savings from a small and compact unit. The Patent Pending technology they report is capable of producing exceptional fuel savings of up to 30 percent.

Carisbrooke said it expects between 5 and 30 percent lower fuel consumption and a reduction in emissions depending on the configuration and deployment. The company points out that the compact and lightweight profile of the technology is critical for general cargo ships such as it operates which have limited deck space.

The University of Briston is also involved in the project contributing expertise in composite structures testing and modeling.

GT Wings received a £3.7 million ($3.8 million) grant from the UK Department of Transport as part of the fourth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition. The program provides government support to develop new technologies to decarbonize the UK domestic maritime sector. Companies participating in the program and receiving grants are required to deliver demonstrations, pre-development trials, and feasibility studies between April 2024 and March 2025.

