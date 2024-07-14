Canada Sets Up its Largest Marine Protected Area

The government of Canada and First Nations along the coast of British Columbia have designated the country’s largest marine protected area (MPA). The MPA is located 93 miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island and around 50 miles southwest of Haida Gwaii. Covering approximately 133,019 square kilometers, the MPA is home to nearly 50 seamounts and hydrothermal vents, with unique deep-water species that only exist there.

These deep-sea features are rare and regionally unique, and acts as biological hotspots in the ocean ecosystem. Canada was the first country to protect the globally rare hydrothermal vents, with the creation of Endevour Hydrothermal Vents MPA back in 2003. It is found 160 miles southwest of Vancouver Island.

Courtesy DFO Canada

The newly designated MPA site was first identified in 2017 and a marine refuge was subsequently created with prohibitions on select fishing activities. Later last year, the First Nations and the Canadian government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining how the parties will collaboratively manage the MPA. The first nations include the Haida nation, Nuu-chah-nulth, Pacheedaht and Quatsino.

Today, the large ecologically unique ocean area Tang.?wan — ?a?xwiqak — Tsig?is was designated as a #MarineProtectedArea (MPA). https://t.co/RIdFGZFGxT pic.twitter.com/wcWkhJUnuJ — DFO Pacific (@DFO_Pacific) July 11, 2024

“The designation of this MPA brings us closer to our goal of conserving 30 percent of our oceans by 2030. It also signifies our joint commitment with the First Nations to preserve ecologically and culturally important marine areas,” said Diane Lebouthilier, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

With this new MPA, the current protection of Canada’s oceans rises to 15.5 percent.