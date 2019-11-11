Canada’s Second AOPS Launched

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-11 15:56:04

The Royal Canadian Navy’s second of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Margaret Brooke, was launched on November 10 at Halifax Shipyard.

The 103-meter future HMCS Margaret Brooke is now pier side at Halifax Shipyard where work continues to prepare the ship for sea trials and handover to the Royal Canadian Navy late next year.

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke joins Canada’s lead AOPS, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, pier side at Halifax Shipyard. The future HMCS Harry DeWolf is in the final stages of construction and is preparing for initial builder sea trials at the end of November.

The Royal Canadian Navy’s third and fourth AOPS, the future HMCS Max Bernay and the future HMCS William Hall, are also under construction at the yard. The first two major sections of the future HMCS Max Bernay are scheduled to be moved outside in spring 2020.

Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy was established to replace the current surface fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard. Over the next few decades, Halifax Shipyard will build six AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy, two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard and 15 Canadian Surface Combatants for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will be capable of conducting armed presence and surveillance operations throughout Canada’s waters, including in the Arctic. They will also be capable of participating in international operations such as humanitarian assistance, emergency response, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and international security and stability.

Vessel Features

• Integrated Bridge Navigation System

• Multi-Purpose Operational Space

• BAE Mk 38 Gun

• Enclosed Focsle and Cable Deck

• Helicopter Capability

• Cargo and Payloads management

• Vehicle Bay

• Diesel/Electric Propulsion (powered by ‎two 4.5MW main propulsion induction motors and four 3.6MVA generators.)

• Retractable Active Fin Stabilizers

• Multi-Role Rescue Boats

• Bow Thrusters

