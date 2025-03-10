Canada Confirms Second Polar Icebreaker Order with Quebec’s Chantier Davie

The government of Canada confirmed the order for the second of its planned large polar icebreakers with Quebec’s Chantier Davie. The contract for the other large polar icebreaker was confirmed with Seaspan in Vancouver with both vessels being part of the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Davie has been contributing to the program for the two icebreakers which were first announced in May 2021, including a contract last fall for design work. Chantier Davie has already played a critical role in supporting Canada’s fleets, receiving over C$2.8 billion (US$1.9 billion) in contracts from 2012 to 2023 for various types of work on ships for the Canadian Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Navy, and Transport Canada. The orders for the icebreakers come as the National Shipbuilding Strategy is marking its 15th anniversary and government officials highlighting it has contributed to Canadian shipyards delivering eight large vessels and 34 small vessels to the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard while supporting federal fleets with critical repair, refit, and maintenance work.

Davie reports work will begin in 2025 on its icebreaker project which it values at C$3.25 billion (before tax) (US$2.25 billion). Delivery on the design they are calling Polar Max to Canada by 2030. On Friday, March 7, the government of Canada reported the value of the contract at C$3.15 billion (before tax) (US$2.2 billion) for a similar vessel to be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards in British Columbia.

“The contract awarded to Chantier Davie Canada for the build of a new polar icebreaker underscores our dedication to ensuring safe and efficient navigation in Arctic regions,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant. “This state-of-the-art vessel will not only strengthen our icebreaking fleet, but will also support critical scientific research and environmental protection efforts, and ensure national security in the Arctic.”

Davie reports it will be the first vessel built under the trilateral partnership announced in November 2024 between Canada, Finland, and the United States. Davie acquired Helsinki Shipyard in 2023 and it will provide support to the project. They note that Helsinki Shipyard has built more than half of the world’s icebreakers. Davie reports it plans to implement a workforce exchange, enabling Québec employees to learn world-class icebreaker construction expertise first-hand from their Finnish colleagues.

While the early phase of the polar icebreaker construction is underway, Davie reports modernization of its Lévis Shipyard will continue, giving it time to accelerate the hiring of skilled workers across all trades. According to the company, this will enable it to leverage its Canadian supply chain sooner than anticipated, while ensuring the completed polar icebreaker is delivered from Lévis.

The Canadian Coast Guard currently has 18 icebreakers of varying sizes and capabilities, making it the second-largest icebreaking fleet in the world. Canadian officials said these larger, more powerful polar icebreakers will ensure the Coast Guard’s operations continue at higher latitudes for longer periods while allowing it to strengthen Arctic security, advance high Arctic science, and better respond to maritime emergencies.

