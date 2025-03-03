California Awards $15M Grant to Build Two Electric Ferries for San Diego

The California Air Resources Board has granted a dinner-cruise company a substantial award build two battery-electric ferries for service in San Diego. The ferries will reduce emissions from maritime transport, supporting the city's air pollution reduction goals.

The two new ferries will be built for Flagship Cruises and Events, the largest leisure-boat operator in San Diego. The firm has nearly a dozen passenger vessels of varying sizes, from charter yachts to dinner cruise vessels. The new ferries will operate on a route from downtown San Diego to Coronado, home of the West Coast's largest naval base.

The grant is a CARB Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Project award, funded by the California Climate Investments program. The total project cost for the two ferries comes to about $21 million, and work should begin later this year. Delivery is slated for as early as Q3 2026.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flagship and the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District to deliver zero emission ferry services on San Diego Bay,” said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As a Port of progress anchored in people, we are committed to doing our part to improve public health and advance zero emission transportation."