Burning Containership Drifts as UK Response to Allision Continues



HM Coastguard provided a midday update on Tuesday, March 11, to the ongoing response to the allision between a containership and a tanker off the coast of England on Monday. They reported that the response is ongoing with the situation aboard the Stena Immaculate stabilizing while the response to the containership Solong is ongoing.

At 2320 last night local time the Coastguard reports the Solong separated from the Stena Immaculate and began to drift southwards. The Stena vessel was anchored approximately 10 miles off the coast near Hull, England, and remains there while the Coast Guard continues to track the Solong. Daylight images today show multiple fireboats near the containership spraying the fire.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the owners of the vessel Ernst Russ is now denying the reports of dangerous chemicals in some of the containers. “We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide...,” they stated. “There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical and these containers will continue to be monitored.”

Images of the Stena Immaculate show the large fire is extinguished. Experts said they are remaining cautious however that there might still be fire below deck and they would be monitoring the vessel.

The Coastguard also clarified previous reports saying that the 36 crewmembers were ashore and none were in hospitals. They said one was treated after coming ashore and declined further medical assistance. One crewmember from the Solong remains missing after the search was called off on Monday.

“We also recognize the dangers that others are faced with as they work to stabilize and secure the vessels and cargos involved,” Ernst Russ said in its statement. “Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with clean-up teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment.”

The Coastguard reports teams are working with ship owners, salvors, and insurance companies. A Counter Pollution and Salvage Team is assessing the situation and is developing a plan ready for implementation as soon as the situation allows.

Speculation is running rampant on the Internet over the cause of the incident while CBS News interviewed one of the sailors from the Stena Immaculate. It’s reporting he said "a massive ship came from out of the blue" and that “it appeared as though nobody was on the bridge of the Solong at the moment of the crash.” The two vessels remained pinned together with the Solong continuing its forward momentum.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister however has told the media “I understand there doesn't appear to be any suggestions of foul play at this time." The investigations however are ongoing.

UK officials said its Marine Accident Investigation Branch is in touch with officials in Portugal and the United States, the flag states of the two vessels. Reports said there are internal discussions as to which country will lead the investigation although the MAIB is reported to already be in the area gathering information and possible evidence.

Further updates on the situation were expected later in the day from HM Coastguard.

