Buring OSV Abandoned and Crew Rescued Off South Africa

The South African Maritime Safety Authority reports the successful evacuation of the crew from an anchor handling vessel operating off the south coast servicing one of the floating oil platforms. PetroSA (Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa) issued the emergency call today, September 12, reporting a fire aboard the vessel which was close to one of its platforms.

The anchor handling tug AM Pride, owned by Alphard Group, had a crew of 15 aboard today when the call went out for immediate assistance at mid-morning South African time. A fire had begun in the messroom of the vessel and according to the reports was out of control. The crew was preparing to abandon ship.

The vessel, which was built in 2006 and is 1,900 dwt, was approximately 48.5 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay in the Western Cape region of South Africa. Weather conditions were reported to be poor with a south easterly wind gusting at up to 30 knots and a swell of between 3.5 to 5 meters (approximately 11 to 16 feet). Visibility which was at seven nautical miles was also said to be hampering the rescue efforts.

A May Day call was placed and SAMSA was coordinating two vessels Angelic Peace (75,000 dwt bulker) and Thunderbird (79,500 dwt bulker) that were in the area. The vessels were requested to provide assistance.

A PetroSA helicopter however was able to reach one of the two life rafts that had been launched and airlifted eight seafarers to the platform vessel. It was also able to locate the second raft and airlifted seven crewmembers to shore. The first group of rescued seafarers is spending the night on the platform and will be flown to shore on Friday.

An emergency towing vessel, Mikhuseli, owned by AMSOL (African Maritime Solution) has been dispatched to attempt to salvage the burning support ship. SAMSA reports that the rescue vessel will reach the burning ship around 0730 on Friday. It will attempt to tow the vessel to a refuge port arranged by its owners.