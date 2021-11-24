Bureau Veritas is Latest Target of Cyber Attack

Bureau Veritas found itself the target of cyber crminals last weekend (BV file photo)

Bureau Veritas, the classification and inspection services company has become the latest global company to detect a cyber attack on its systems. The company, which has sought to become a thought leader in cybersecurity, reported that last weekend its security systems detected the attack and that the company immediately took precautionary measures.

“In response, all the group's cybersecurity procedures were immediately activated,” BV said in a prepared statement. “A preventive decision has been made to temporarily take our servers and data offline to protect our clients and the company while further investigations and corrective measures are in progress.”

BV had recently waned its global clients of what it perceived as an increased risk in part due to the ongoing disruption to the global supply chain and increased use of remote access. Finding itself the potential target of one of these attacks, BV said its “teams, supported by leading third-party IT experts, are currently deploying all efforts to ensure the safest possible continuity of operations.” They also reported notifying appropriate authorities.

The company apologized for any inconvenience customers were experiencing through partial unavailability or slowdown of our services and client interfaces. Customers were advised to use email or telephone local offices during these interruptions.

In January 2021, BV completed the acquisition of Secura, an independent service company specializing in cybersecurity services, saying the new company would be a cornerstone in the cybersecurity strategy of Bureau Veritas. The company said that as a result of increased threats and regulations, testing, inspection, and certification services for cybersecurity were an emerging market.

A growing number of companies within the maritime sector have been among the targets of cyber criminals. The IASME Consortium, which is a UK organization for cyber security and information assurance for smaller companies, estimates that over the past three years cyber attacks on shipping have increased by 900 percent.

The IMO, which found itself a target of cyber criminals in 2020, announced this week that it has appointed a special advisor to its secretary-general who will focus on maritime security. Peter Adams, a former Royal Navy officer, Admiralty Pilot, and commercial harbor pilot, becomes head of Maritime Security, Maritime Safety Division. In announcing the new appointment, the IMO highlighted in recent years cyber security has become more of an issue alongside traditional safety issues ranging from piracy to armed robbery against ships, drug smuggling, and stowaways.