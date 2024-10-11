Bunker Tanker Catches Fire and Evacuated in the Baltic off Germany

Germany’s rescue authorities are reporting that they successfully evacuated the crew and have been able to control a fire burning aboard a bunker vessel off the coast near Warnemunde. The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) reports its vessel Wilma Sikorski was able to reach the burning tanker and remove the seven crewmembers several of whom suffered minor injuries.

The Annika (1,646 dwt), built in 2012 is a bunker vessel operating from the port of Rostock and it was in the Bay of Mecklenburg today between Kuhlungsborn and Warnemunde when the fire was reported at 0900 local time. Eyewitnesses told the media there was an explosion followed by a fire. It is believed to have started in the engine room of the tanker. The vessel is operated by a bunker supply company called Hans Rinck.

Fireboats were cooling the tanker (DGzRS)

Large plums of black smoke were seen from the vessel which is approximately 2.5 nautical miles from the coast.

The vessel is reported to be loaded with approximately 640 tons of oil. Environmentalists immediately reacted citing the dangers but the shipbuilder in Wismar reports the ship was built with a double hull and the normal protections.

The German sea rescue vessel Arkona and a deep-sea salvage tug Baltic operating for the Federal Ministry of Transport were also alongside. The emergency services reported they were cooling the exterior of the tanker.

Annika on fire in the Baltic (Havariekommando)

Fire teams were later able to board the vessel and assess the situation. Havariekommando, the central command for maritime emergencies in Germany, is reporting that the teams determined that the best course of action is to tow the tanker to continue the fire fighting at a berth.

The teams told the German media late today, “The danger is mostly adverted. It is just smoking now.” They were able to secure a towline and were underway to Rostock.