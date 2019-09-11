Bulker's Master Killed by Parted Line

Unison Medal (file image courtesy Unison Shipping)

2019-09-11 14:05:31

[Brief] On Tuesday, the master of the bulker Unison Medal was killed when a mooring line parted and struck him.

The Unison Medal was moored at the port of Ilo, Peru, where she was taking on a load of copper concentrate. One line parted, and the master left his cabin to evaluate the situation. A second parted, striking and killing him, according to local outlet Exitosa.

Line snapback accidents rank among the deadliest risks for mariners. A study by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s (AMSA) determined a reporting rate of about 20 mooring line accidents per year for Australian seaports alone, including incidents involving injury to personnel.

The 2015-built Unison Medal is a Hong Kong-flagged handysize bulker operated by a Taiwanese firm. As of Wednesday she remained moored at Ilo, an important hub for exports from the Peruvian copper mining industry.