Bulker Refloated After Being Aground for Two Weeks on St. Lawrence

The Canadian Coast Guard reports efforts to free the grounded bulker Maccoa (30,898 dwt) were successful and that the vessel is being moved to undergo additional surveys. The bulker which is registered in Cyprus had been aground for two weeks with the efforts to refloat the vessel in part delayed by the holidays.

Shortly after 0800 local time today, January 7, three tugs were placed alongside the vessel for the second attempt to refloat her and reposition the vessel back into the shipping channel. The Canadian Coast Guard had reported that the ship which went aground on Christmas Eve after departing Montreal was “sideways outside the navigation channel.” The Maccoa was believed to have suffered a power failure shortly after departing and starting the transit of the St. Lawrence River on a trip bound for Ireland.

After the first attempt at refloating the vessel failed, it was determined that they would need to offload a portion of the vessel’s cargo of corn. The refloating effort had been delayed by the Christmas holiday and then the lightering was delayed till barges could be brought in from Quebec.

The first barge took 1,250 tonnes of corn. It was completed on January 6 and a second barge was positioned to receive additional corn. The Coast Guard had said the plan was to remove approximately 3,000 tonnes.

Initially, the Coast Guard said the next attempt to refloat the vessel would be on Wednesday, January 8, but this morning SMIT Salvage indicated it was possible to attempt to refloat the bulker. The second barge had completed the lightering operation overnight.

Maccoa is now underway on the St. Lawrence under power along with a tug escort. Reports indicate it will be berthed at Sorel-Tracy to undergo an inspection. There were no signs of pollution during the grounding but the survey will determine if repairs are required. The vessel will also reload the cargo that was transferred to the barges.

There were two grounding in the St. Lawrence although in different areas in one month’s time. The Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada however believe it was a coincidence and have not cited any conditions on the river making navigation more difficult. Both the Tim S Dool and the Maccoa ultimately required lightering before the vessels could be refloated.