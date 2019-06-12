Budapest: Captain Released on Bail

Raising of the Mermaid

By MarEx 2019-06-12 20:25:58

The captain of a cruise ship that collided with another vessel on the Danube on May 29 has been released on a $53,000 bail.

26 Koreans and two Hungarian crew died after the Mermaid tourist boat capsized after it collided with Viking Sigyn. Seven people survived, another four people remain missing.

The captain, a 64-year-old from Odessa, was being held on suspicion of criminal misconduct. Reuters reports that his legal team has said he is devastated by what happened but denies any wrongdoing. The New York Times states that Viking Cruises has confirmed reports that he was part of the crew of another ship, the Viking Idun, that was involved in a collision in the Netherlands in April.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but concerns have been raised that the government ignored warnings about the number of vessels now operating on the river, particularly at night when tourists enjoy the spectacle of the city lights of Budapest.