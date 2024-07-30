Broken Bulker Continues to Leak Oil onto South African Coast

South Africa was moving to expand its coastal clean-up efforts on Tuesday as the Ultrabulk vessel Ultra Galaxy continues to leak oil. The vessel broke into four pieces over the weekend as it was pounded by the heavy surf as a cold front moved across the region.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) believes that one of the fuel tanks aboard the Ultra Galaxy (13,800 dwt) has ruptured and began leaking as the vessel broke apart. Current estimates are that there are at least 500 tons of fuel still aboard the wreck that they hope to remove. Salvage efforts on the vessel however remained suspended with the surf making it too dangerous to access the ship.

The Ultra Galaxy fell on its side and grounded approximately 180 miles north of Cape Town in a remote coastal area. In addition to the salvage team, the government recruited local residents and reports at least 125 people are now assisting in the coastal clean-up. They were expecting to expand the force on Tuesday while also bringing in additional equipment as a precaution in response to the spill.

About two-thirds of a mile of the coastline south of the wreck is covered with oil (SAMSA)

The weather conditions are reported to be helping in containing the oil spill. It is covering about two-thirds of a mile south of the wreck. The ocean is also helping to form tar balls which are coming ashore and they said are easier to remove from the sand.

“The heavy swells and wind waves assisted in washing the oil onto the immediate beach, preventing any oil spill from drifting seawards and further down the coastline,” reports SAMSA. It expects the clean-up operation to continue throughout the week following the country’s Oil Spill Contingency Plan.

In addition to the oil leak, SAMSA has warned of potential debris from the wreck (SAMSA)

“Continuous monitoring of the vessel is being conducted through both aerial and surface surveys to track the extent of the spill and its environmental impact,” writes SAMSA.

One of the concerns is for seabirds. So far there have been no reports of the wildlife being impacted but it is reported that gannets and penguins forage in the region. The spill is also near the Elephant Rock Marine Reserve.

Efforts will continue to try and contain the oil spill. SMIT International is now responsible for the salvage of the hulk.

