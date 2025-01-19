Brisbane's First Big-Ship Passenger Terminal Draws In Cruise Lines

The Port of Brisbane, Australia is celebrating its decision to invest in a real cruise terminal after passenger movements at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal (BICT) crossed the two million mark, a development that comes just two and half years after its opening.

BICT, which was constructed at a cost of US$110 million, achieved the two-millionth-passenger milestone on Saturday after P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter called at the port.

The call could be the last that the 2,600-vessel makes at its Brisbane homeport under the Pacific Encounter name. This is because the ship is set to be rebranded into Carnival Encounter after Carnival Corporation announced it was ending the P&O Cruises Australia brand in March 2025.

“Carnival’s long-term partnership with the world-class BICT has helped in the success of Queensland’s growing cruise industry. As Carnival Cruise Line prepares for an exciting expansion in March, when Pacific Encounter joins the CCL fleet as Carnival Encounter, we can’t wait to continue to deliver our guests unforgettable holidays from Brisbane, all year round,” said Peter Little, Carnival Corporation Country Manager.

The hitting of the two million passenger mark is a significant achievement for BICT, which was opened in June 2022 and is touted as a strategic asset in Queensland’s cruise tourism industry. The decision to build the terminal was approved in 2017, with construction completed in 2020. Its commercial opening was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to its construction, cruise ships longer than 270 meters had to call at the Port of Brisbane’s cargo terminals. This caused most cruise lines to bypass the city altogether, taking with them significant economic benefits. It is estimated that every time a vessel calls in Brisbane, it contributes around US$620,000 to the economy. Over the next decade, cruising is projected to contribute around US$700 million to the Queensland economy. During the 2024/25 season alone, the port expects to welcome over 150 cruise calls from 13 different cruise lines.

“Achieving two million passenger movements through our world-class terminal highlights the integral role of BICT to Queensland’s cruise tourism industry,” said Neil Stephens, Port of Brisbane CEO.