[Breaking] Russia Confirms Sinking of Black Sea Fleet's Flagship

Moskva in 2009 (Russian Ministry of Defense)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the loss of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. At 12,500 tonnes displacement, she may be the largest purpose-built surface combatant sunk in action since the end of WWII, edging out the 12,200 tonne cruiser General Belgrano.

State-owned outlet RIA Novosti reported Wednesday that Moskva had caught fire, resulting in a magazine explosion and "serious damage." In its initial report, the outlet claimed that the vessel remained afloat, the crew had been "completely evacuated" to other ships, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

In an update Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the cruiser has gone down. "During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the port of destination, due to damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition, the ship lost stability. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces claim to have hit the Moskva with two domestically-produced Neptune anti-ship missiles, but no firm evidence has yet been released.

In a background briefing Thursday, Pentagon officials told reporters that they could confirm that the Moskva was heavily damaged, but could not say at this time whether the damage was the result of a Ukrainian attack.

Open-source intelligence collective Oryxpioenkop noted that Ukraine now possesses more Moskva-class (Slava-class) cruisers in the Black Sea region than does Russia, as the unfinished sister ship Ukraina remains afloat in Mykolaiv.