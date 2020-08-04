BP Charters Solstad Vessels for Western Australia Exploration Effort

Courtesy of Solstad By The Maritime Executive 08-04-2020 08:46:02

Solstad Offshore ASA and BP Developments Australia have entered into a contract to support BP’s upcoming LNG exploration efforts off Western Australia.

BP is contracting for three of Soldatd’s vessels, the AHTS’s Normand Saracen and Far Senator, along with the PSV Normand Leader, to support BP’s Ironbark Campaign in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia.

“The vessels will be working with the semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean Apex throughout the one well campaign,” said Solstad. “This represents BP’s first drilling campaign in Australia for several years and Solstad are pleased to be the vessel partner of choice to support BP’s activities.”

According to BP, its Australia’s exploration is focused on the Carnarvon basin, an area the company says is a prolific gas basin home to some of the world’s major LNG developments.

As part of a joint venture between BP, Cue, Beach, and NZOG, BP will be drilling an exploratory well in the Carnarvon Basin. This activity will take place in Commonwealth waters and will be regulated by the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act and the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage (Environment) Regulation. In accordance with the legislation, an environment plan was submitted for public comment to the Commonwealth regulator National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority.

The project is estimated to last approximately 90 days and will commence during the fourth quarter of 2020. The vessels will operate from Dampier, an industrial port in the northwest of Western Australia.

