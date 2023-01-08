Boxship Takes on Severe List at Mundra Port, Dumping Cargo Overboard

Courtesy Prevailing Shipping & Logistics India

On Saturday, a container feeder listed hard over at a pier at Mundra International Container Terminal, dropping a substantial quantity of cargo over the side.

During cargo operations, the vessel Sea Xpress listed hard over to port, dumping about 20 containers into the water.

Photos from the scene suggest that before or after the accident, the vessel also listed hard to starboard, towards the pier. There are several potential explanations for the list changing sides, including improper ballasting, sudden cargo loss, or a vessel switching between sides at the angle of loll (a potentially dangerous phenomenon indicating low stability). Broker Prevailing Shipping & Logistics India reported that the incident was likely caused by improper ballasting and the outboard orientation of the vessel's cranes.

Vessel is under JM Baxi agency and operator Vertex for service to Turkey – Russia



Operation and approach Channel movement of all connected terminals MICT , Adani CT2 and T2 has suspended till the recovery of over-boarded units. pic.twitter.com/VFerDuTsEA — Prevailing Shipping & Logistics India Pvt Ltd (@Prevailingship) January 8, 2023

The incident occurred at DP World's MICT Terminal at Mundra Port. As of late Sunday, the Sea Xpress was still alongside the terminal's pier, according to AIS data provided by Pole Star.

Sea Xpress (ex name Atlantic Pioneer) is a 1999-built multipurpose ship with a capacity of 17,500 dwt. She is operated by a UAE-based ship management firm. Her inspection record is relatively clean, except for an in-port ballast water violation issued in 2021 and a hull corrosion deficiency noted in March 2022.



In recent months, she has been on a steady rotation between Port Sudan, Jeddah, Berbera, Sharjah, Jebel Ali and Mundra, AIS data shows.