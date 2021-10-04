Ex-Bouchard ATBs Pop Up at Centerline Logistics

File image courtesy Bouchard Transportation

Centerline Logistics, the firm formerly known as Harley Marine, has purchased several ATB units from the former fleet of Bouchard Transportation. The acquisition adds to Centerline's growing fleet on the East, Gulf, and West Coasts.



The recently purchased ATB units include the tug Donna J. Bouchard and its barge B. No. 272, both built in 2015-16. The 10,000 horsepower twin-screw ATB will become Centerline’s largest and most advanced unit. It is a product tanker in all but name: it measures 718 feet long, with a 91-foot beam and 47 feet of draft. It can transport up to about 40,000 tonnes of petroleum, putting it roughly on par with an MR1 by capacity.

With the acquisition, Centerline is also picking up dozens of new employees, the company said in a statement.



“This broader acquisition reflects Centerline’s strong commitment to being a best-in-class national provider of safe marine petroleum transportation services. With the added vessels’ carrying capacity, operating capabilities, and safety systems we have greatly enhanced our ability to quickly and efficiently serve our growing markets,” said Matt Godden, President and CEO of Centerline Logistics.

Centerline said that it is interested in acquiring ATBs because of their better maneuverability and steering capabilities, their safety benefits and their higher speed (when compared with traditional tug-and-tow arrangements).



Centerline has been expanding its footprint in recent years. In December 2020, the company announced that it had purchased Saltchuk Marine Services’ California ship refueling business in a swap, growing its California bunkering operations through the addition of six bunker barges and a new customer base.