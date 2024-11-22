Boston to Invest $100M in Cruise Port as It Sets New Passenger Record



The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) operators of Flynn Cruiseport Boston unveiled plans for a $100 million investment into its cruise operations to support future growth and incorporate shore power into the terminal. Port officials announced the plan while also celebrating a record-breaking passenger count in 2024.

Boston has emerged as a strong regional cruise port and like the whole industry is enjoying strong growth. In 1986, Massport opened the new Black Falcon Cruise Terminal located in the South Boston Seaport area.

The total passenger count for the port in 2024 set a new record at just over 480,000 passengers, up 29 percent over last year. The season started in March and ended in early November and included 13 maiden calls in Boston. Massport highlights that 24 different cruise lines called at the port with itineraries to Canada/New England accounting for 64 percent of the 2024 passengers. Bermuda continues to be another popular destination making up more than 31 percent of the passengers while the port also had cruises to Iceland, the Caribbean, and Central America.

The 2024 cruise season included a total of 167 cruise ship calls, 18 more than in 2023. It was a 12 percent increase in traffic, but the port also highlights it is receiving and continues to expect to continue to see bigger cruise ships.

In 2026, Boston will receive what is currently scheduled to be its largest homeported cruise ship. Norwegian Cruise Line will reposition its Norwegian Breakaway (145,655 gross tons) for the season in Boston. The cruise ship which can carry up to 4,500 passengers replaces the Norwegian Gem (93,500 gross tons) which accommodates up to 3,200 passengers.

“With record-breaking passenger numbers at Flynn Cruiseport, Boston is thriving like never before,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “As we continue to grow, adopting clean technologies becomes even more crucial for meeting our climate goals. For both visitors and locals, Massport’s investment in shore power is a significant step forward—reducing fossil fuel use while ships are docked and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.”

To sustain the growth Massport highlights that it will invest a total of $100 million into its cruise operations facilities. Of this, $40 million will be spent on cruise terminal improvements. Upgrades to the terminal include pier upgrades to support an additional Passenger Boarding Bridge, a new escalator, and an expanded queueing area with increased seating, which will allow for better passenger flow.

In addition, the port announced it moving forward with a $60 million investment to provide shore power capabilities for the cruise port. CEO Rich Davey said Massport has been planning to bring ship-to-shore power to Flynn Cruiseport for some time and it has decided to move forward with the installation at the two main berths. Nearly 80 percent of the ships that currently serve Boston the authority highlights can plug into shore power or use an alternative low-carbon technology. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Boston follows other cruise ports that are installing shore power. PortMiami in June 2024 started its shore power operations. It can support up to three cruise ships at a time and has shore power connections available at five of its terminals. Starting in 2027, the Port of Seattle (Washington state) will require all cruise ships homeporting at its terminals to only use shore power while in port.