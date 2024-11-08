BOEM Releases EIS for Next Offshore Wind Farm as Industry Faces Uncertainty

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Friday, November 8, reported the availability of the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed SouthCoast Wind Project off the coast of Massachusetts. It is the next step in continuing to approve offshore wind projects but comes as the industry faces uncertainty after the election of Donald Trump, a disbeliever in wind energy, as the next U.S. president.

The SouthCoast Wind Energy proposal includes up to 147 wind turbine generators, up to five offshore substation platforms located at a maximum of 149 positions, and up to eight offshore export cables potentially making landfall in Brayton Point or Falmouth, Massachusetts. The lease area covers approximately 127,388 acres and is about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nautical miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The lease was originally awarded in a December 2018 auction with the project known at first as Mayflower Wind. It is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. The plan calls for a 2.4 GW capacity split between Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOEM is currently reviewing the Construction & Operation Plan for the project, which would be the final approval step. Last month, the company reported that it had received key approvals from Massachusetts. It is negotiating the power agreements and said the project remains on track to deliver energy to the New England regional electric grid by 2030.

Under the Biden administration, the Department of the Interior approved more than 15 GW from ten offshore wind projects, enough to power nearly 5.25 million homes. They are continuing to review additional proposals and recently completed in the Gulf of Maine its sixth and final auction of the administration. The Department mapped out a plan to continue the auctions into 2028.

The industry however is looking for signals from the incoming president. He spoke against wind turbines in the past and promised to end the efforts if elected. Executives from across the industry however are highlighting the benefits to the economy, jobs, and the environmental calling for continued development of offshore wind.

The American Clean Power Association issued a statement congratulating Donald Trump and saying it looks forward to working with the new administration.

“Our industry grew by double digits each year under the first Trump Administration and has accelerated this rate of progress since,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet in the statement after the election. “Harnessing America’s diverse energy resources is essential to our national security and global power. By combining the strengths of all domestic energy resources, the Trump Administration can advance an economy that is dynamic, secure, and clean. We are committed to working with the Trump-Vance Administration and the new Congress to continue this great American success story.”

Many however question if the new administration might slow the progress or not continue with the aggressive efforts of the Biden administration which got the offshore wind energy launched. One project, South Fork Wind, was completed while several others are under construction. BOEM has approved additional projects as it pushed toward a goal of 30 GW by 2030 from offshore wind.

