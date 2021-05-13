Biofuel Bunkering Being Introduced in Danish Straits

Amak Swan is testing the biofuel and will begin bunkering vessels in the Danish straits (Bunker One)

With the growing interest in biofuels as an immediately available alternative energy source, Bunker One announced that it is taking the necessary steps to support shipping companies in transition by beginning a biofuel bunkering operation. Bunker Holding will be offering ship-to-ship biofuel bunkering for vessels operating in the Danish straits.

“We are a strong supporter of the move to sustainable energy sources, and we have been intensifying our efforts within this important agenda for some time now,” said Christoffer Berg Lassen, CCO of Bunker Holding. “We realize that there are still many unanswered questions and uncertainties in connection with sustainable marine fuels, but we are confident that biofuel is a significant step in the right direction, as well as a necessary step for us as the world’s largest bunker supplier.”

As a first step, Bunker One’s fuel tanker Amak Swan has commenced trials using biofuel in its engine. The company says that after rigorous quality control testing, that it has decided to proceed with the new B30 biofuel blend that consists of a second-generation bio feedstock. Initial calculations show that use of the biofuel resulted in a lowering of Amak Swan’s well-to-wake CO2 emissions discharge by 26 percent. The testing of the product in the tanker’s operations will ensure that clients receive a thoroughly tested quality product. It will also permit the company to provide detailed consultancy based on its results.

The tanker, with a total capacity of 3500 MT, will soon also begin offering delivery of biofuel to vessels passing the Danish straits in the Skaw and Gothenburg areas. Amak Swan will use the new biofuel blend for an additional three to four weeks before Bunker One is ready to make the product available on the market.

“We want to be a driver of green innovation and to provide sustainable solutions for the shipping industry,” said Berg Lassen. “With our global presence and our local expertise, we see our role as a vital facilitator in the transition to more sustainable fuel types, and we hope to be able to implement solutions in other regions to meet the worldwide rise in demand for sustainable energy sources.”

As the demand for sustainable fuels increases, Bunker One is currently looking to expand the offering to its physical operations around the world. The company is already working closely with clients around specific supply requirements within sustainable fuels.

M/T Amak Swan is owned by Uni-Tankers and operated by Bunker Holding subsidiary Bunker One. As part of the USTC Group of companies, all three companies leverage their combined synergies to facilitate a fast and seamless transition phase.

