BC Ferries Wants Five of the Largest Double-Ended Ferries to Update Fleet



Canadian ferry operator BC Ferries is moving forward with its efforts to update its aging fleet while also addressing population growth and customer expectations after the company has been plagued with problems among its old vessels. The company is issuing a Request for Proposals to build five new ferries for delivery starting in 2029 with two additional vessels by approximately 2037.

The ferry operator that bills itself as one of the largest in the world is working to manage one of the oldest operating fleets. Earlier this month, it suffered the latest embarrassment when its 60-year-old vessel Queen of New Westminster sheared off one of its propellers from the shaft while underway on its run between Victoria and Vancouver.

BC Ferries has been promising a more aggress refit season to address problems in the fleet which consists of 37 ferries moving more than 22 million passengers and eight million vehicles each year. In the latest announcement, it said work will be planned to extend the operational life of two existing vessels, Queen of Surrey and Queen of Oak Bay (both were built in 1981), with the work to be performed at local shipyards and contractors.

The company currently has two new ferries under construction being built by Damen in Romania. They are due for delivery in 2026.

The next phase of the fleet renewal announced on September 16 calls for five new vessels which would be among the largest double-ended ferries in the world. They were designed in collaboration with LMG Marin, a leading naval architecture and ship design firm, to be able to carry up to 360 standard-sized vehicles and 2,100 passengers. This would be a significant capacity increase from the retiring vessels which have space for 250-310 vehicles and 1,200-1,500 passengers.

The company is calling the new RFP a “significant milestone” in its fleet renewal strategy. It will both increase capacity but also resilience and reliability on its major routes.

“By adopting a phased strategy, we can responsibly increase capacity and resilience while carefully managing our investments to minimize fare pressures for customers,” said Nicolas Jimenez, President and CEO of BC Ferries. “Our customers have been clear – they expect reliable service and affordable fares, and this approach directly addresses both.”

The plan calls for pre-qualified shipyards to submit proposals, and they plan to award the contract by the spring of 2025, subject to the approval from the Ferry Commissioner. The first ship will be expected to start service in 2029, with all five in service by 2031. The second phase of the project will be conducted with the aim of awarding shipbuilding contracts for the additional two vessels by 2033, which would mean those ships would enter service by approximately 2037.

The project would also result in the addition of another ship to the fleet bringing the total to 12 ferries on the major routes. The company points out this is critical because without these new vessels, major route capacity during the peak season will be exceeded by 2035.

This summer, BC Ferries saw record-breaking passenger and vehicle traffic, with over eight million passengers and over three million vehicles transported between June 1 and August 31. Over the past few years, the company has consistently set new records for passenger volume, highlighting the growing demand for ferry services in British Columbia.

