BC Ferries Selects China Merchants to Build Badly Needed New Ferries



Canada’s BC Ferries announced it has selected China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard to build four new large ferries after a four-year procurement process. The company needs to replace an aging fleet but the selection of a Chinese yard may still raise controversy despite the fact that no Canadian shipyard participated in the bidding.

The company has been forced to go overseas for its new ferries turning to Germany, Poland, and Romania to build new ferries. It currently has four new diesel-electric ferries under construction by Damen in Romania due for delivery in 2026. Seaspan which owns the largest shipyard in British Columbia said in the past it could not compete with the low-wage countries that have lower standards for the environment and safety.

BC Ferries is seeking to blunt some of the critics by highlighting that in the first 10 years of service, the company anticipates spending over C$230 million (US$168 million) locally on refits and maintenance and more than C$1 billion (US$730 million) over the vessel’s 45-year lifespan.

“CMI Weihai is a global leader in passenger ferry construction, and shipbuilding more broadly,” said Nicolas Jimenez, CEO of BC Ferries. “It was the clear choice based on the overall strength of its bid, including its technical capabilities, high-quality and safety standards, ferry-building experience, proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines, and the overall cost and value it delivers for our customers – all essential as we continue to experience growing demand and the urgent need to renew our aging fleet.”

BC Ferries references China Merchants' strong experience building passenger and vehicle ferries for large operations. It highlights the ongoing project with Stena RoRo for the E-Flexer class of RoPax ferries that are being deployed for companies including Corsica Linea, Brittany Ferries, and Canada’s Marine Atlantic ferry company. CMI is also working with Italy’s Grimaldi.

The new vessels are a critical component of BC Ferries’ strategic plan to replace aging vessels. They will take over from four vessels all over 50 years of age and in the case of the Queen of New Westminster 65 years. Last year, the company says its operation of the aging vessel cost it C$14 million (US$10 million) in repairs and lost revenues while the vessel was out of service after it lost a propeller.

The new ships will start construction in late 2026 with the first vessel entering service in 2029. The fourth ship will enter service by 2031. They will be built with diesel-battery hybrid propulsion systems and designed with the capability to operate on full electric power in the future. They will also reduce underwater radiated noise. Critically they will have a greater capacity able to handle 52 percent more passengers and 24 percent more vehicles. BC Ferries declined to announce the cost for competitive reasons and future vessel procurement but said the contract is within the limits approved by the BC Ferries Commissioner.

The company highlights that it is also planning for a 15 percent growth in customers over the next decade. Since 2016, BC Ferries has added 10 new vessels to its fleet, including four mid-size Salish Class vessels and six smaller Island Class ships. With four more Island Class vessels arriving in 2026, and all four of the large new ferries expected to be in service between 2029 and 2031, BC Ferries remains on track to introduce 18 new vessels in 15 years.

