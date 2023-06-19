BARTech’s WindWings Receive Full DNV Approval as Installation Proceeds

Pyxis Ocean is about to receive the first installation of BARTech's WindWing (BARTech)

UK-based BAR Technologies reports it has achieved another important step in the efforts to commercialize its wind propulsion technology for commercial shipping. The second approval from classification society DNV comes as construction is well underway of the first full-size models set to be retrofitted to an in-service bulker later this year.

Founded using expertise developed in building and operating racing yachts, BARTech is working on a number of projects for the decarbonization of shipping. They are one of several companies working on concepts for rigid sails that could be used on newbuilds or retrofitted to commercial ships for wind-assisted propulsion. The first applications are aimed at bulk carriers and tankers, while the company plan to develop further variations for other large ship types.

Since being awarded an Approval In Principle (AIP) for WindWings in 2021, BARTech and its industrialization partner Yara Marine Technologies, have focused on progressing the WindWings design through to the next level of DNV certification. According to the companies, this has involved validating WindWings design compliance with full detail on construction, loading analysis, the use of materials, and the supporting technical systems and their redundancy.

“Securing TADC is a key milestone for the evolution of WindWings technology, as we move towards installation on the MC Shipping vessel, Pyxis Ocean,” said Lauren Eatwell, Head of WindWings, BAR Technologies.

BARTech was awarded a full Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) for its wind propulsion technology from DNV. With TADC having been granted for WindWings, BARTech says there is a clear route forward for the technology to be installed on any DNV-classed vessel, either as a retrofit or on newbuilds.

Construction underway on a WindWing (BARTech)

The first vessel to be fitted with WindWings will be the Pxyis Ocean - a Kamsarmax owned by MC Shipping and chartered by Cargill. The companies entered into an agreement in June 2022 calling for two WindWings to be delivered by Yara Marine Technologies and installed on the Pyxis Ocean. The vessel is five years old and 80,962 dwt. One of the rigid sails is being funded by the European Union as part of EU Horizon 2020 Project CHEK to demonstrate the potential for wind-assisted propulsion.

BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies also have reached an agreement to install four BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies onboard a second bulker, this one operated Berge Bulk. The Berge Olympus is a five-year old 211,000 dwt vessel. This installation is also planned for 2023.

The large, solid wing sails on board these bulkers will measure up to 164 feet in height. According to BARTech, the rigid sails will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30 percent through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimization. The company also recently announced a new project to optimize hull designs to further increase a vessel’s efficiency when employing WindWings.

