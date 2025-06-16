Babcock Floats Out First Type 31 Frigate for the Royal Navy



In an unusual sequence, defense contractor Babcock International has informally launched the lead ship in the Royal Navy's new class of frigates, the Type 31. The first vessel departed the Rosyth yard on a semisubmersible barge and made a short voyage downriver so that it could be floated out in deeper water - then towed back to its starting point for continued construction.

The HMS Venturer, the lead ship of the Type 31 class, took to the water for the first time - a major milestone in its construction journey that started in September 2021. The ship emerged from the building hall late last month, and the process of floating it out was a delicate one. Babcock's team waited for a suitable tidal window in the Forth estuary.

The window came last week when a barge supporting the warship left Rosyth and sailed to deep waters, then sheltered in preparation for the delicate maneuver off Leith. Over the weekend, Venturer was successfully lifted off the barge and into the water. Under tow, the frigate was able to make an 11-mile journey up the estuary, passing beneath the three iconic Forth Crossings bridges and back to Babcock’s Rosyth facility, where outfitting and systems integration will continue in preparation for sea trials.

Over the next nine months, the frigate will be at Rosyth’s Dry Dock No.?3 for the intensive outfitting phase that will include installation of her weapons, sensors, and propulsion systems. Sea trials are expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

The Royal Navy that is currently dependent largely on its aging Type 23 frigates for presence operations. The vessels, which are larger than the frigates they will be replacing, are designed to support general-purpose missions, from patrol to counter-smuggling to board and search operations. They are not intended for antisubmarine warfare. Once she enters service, Venturer will be crewed by about 115 sailors, and has capacity to accommodate more as her tasking requires.

“In a complex and uncertain world, our ability to design, build and support advanced warships in the UK is more important than ever. HMS Venturer's first entry into the water is a clear demonstration of UK sovereign capability in action and the depth, resilience and expertise within Babcock's Marine business,” said Sir Nick Hine, Babcock’s Marine Sector Chief Executive.