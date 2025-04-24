AWO Recognizes Crowley Crew for Saving Four Men From Sinking Yacht

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has awarded its Honor & Excellence in Rescue Operations Awards to the crew of the El Coqui, one of the two con/ro ships that Crowley operates between Florida and Puerto Rico.

In January, the crew of El Coqui rescued four survivors from a life raft north of the Dominican Republic. Yachtsmen David Potts, 63; John Potts, 62; Andrew Cullar, 26; and Russel Case, 67, were on a voyage from St. Croix to Texas when their sailing vessel struck an underwater rock and began taking on water. The yacht sank within 10 minutes, but the survivors managed to board their raft and get out an EPIRB distress signal.

The Coast Guard received the alert and dispatched a search plane to look for survivors. Sector San Juan also sent an AMVER alert to nearby merchant ships, and El Coqui responded.

The ship arrived on scene shortly after, and the crew spotted the survivors. However, the raft was located in a rocky, shallow area, and El Coqui could not get closer than three nautical miles, according to an American Maritime Officers account.

A small boat, the Bonanza, reached the raft and picked up the men. Despite challenging and rough surface conditions, the boat transferred them safely aboard El Coqui. They were delivered ashore at the con/ro's next port call in Jacksonville.

“They were exhausted both mentally and physically. We literally had to drag them up the ladder because they could barely make it,” Capt. Kurt Breitfeller told AMO. “You could tell they were mentally spent. They even said they couldn’t sleep because they kept having nightmares about what happened.”

AWO also recognized Second Mate Keven Zapolski of the Crowley-managed boxship Potomac Express, who helped rescue a crewmate who had gone over the side. The victim went into the water between the dock and the ship, and Zapolski quickly threw down a life ring. Terminal staff and first responders helped rescue the crewmember.

"We are proud of Second Mate Zapolski as well as Capt. Breitfeller and the mariners of El Coqui for their dedication and heroic actions to ensure the safety of others,” said Cal Hayden, vice president of marine operations for Crowley global ship management. “Their swift responses exemplify the essential commitment to safety that defines Crowley’s mariners and our operations, and we are honored to recognize their bravery."

