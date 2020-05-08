Australia's Port of Newcastle Restarts Ro-Ro Business

Source: Port of Newcastle By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 08:23:41

For the first time since 2013, a ro-ro vessel is scheduled to call at Port of Newcastle with a commercial cargo.

The 200-meter Triton Ace, capable of carrying up to 6500 cars, will stop in Newcastle on May 8. The shipment – the first of two ro-ro calls in two months – comes as the port continues to diversify trade and Höegh Autoliners grows its Australian service.

The Triton Ace will deliver a number of large pieces of mining machinery headed for customers in the local area.

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said: “A lot of local businesses are doing things pretty tough at the moment. We are committed to helping the region to grow and get people back on their feet as the recovery begins. There are thousands of people newly out of work and all of us need to look at ways we can create more jobs, more investment and a better economy than the one we started this crisis with. This is a small but important first step – the port is open to any new trade opportunities.”

Carmody is also growing wind farm import trade as part of the port’s sustainability plans. More than 200 wind turbines have been imported through Port of Newcastle over the past four years and this number is set to grow a further 25 percent this year.

Port of Newcastle has hired shipping consultant Richard Bailey, from Loch and Quay Consulting, to engage with industry and inform the Port’s planning and design as it seeks to diversify trade and support emerging markets.

The next ro-ro vessel, Hoegh Trove, is due at Port of Newcastle on July 12.