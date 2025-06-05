Australia Destroys More Illegal Fishing Boats and Arrests 27 Indonesians

The Australian Border Force (ABF) remains steadfast in its determination to tackle illegal fishing in the country’s sovereign waters. In the latest enforcement effort, it destroyed three additional vessels and arrested 27 foreigners.

The newest crackdown occurred in a span of two days mid-last month in the country’s northern waters. In the first case on May 13, 2025, officers spotted an Indonesian vessel that was just about to embark on illegal fishing near Cartier Island. Upon boarding the vessel, which had a crew of five, the officers found a variety of fishing equipment. Both the vessel and equipment were destroyed.

The following day, another Indonesian vessel near Ashmore Reef was detected and apprehended. Onboard were 12 crew members, six reef fish, 65 kilograms of salt used to preserve catch, and a variety of fishing equipment. While the fishing equipment and salt were seized and the catch returned to the ocean, the vessel was disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.

On the same day, another Indonesian vessel was spotted near Scott Reef leading to the arrest of nine crewmembers, destruction of the vessel, and seizure of 150 kilograms of salt and fishing equipment.

One of the boats seized and destroyed in Australia (ABF)

The seizures and vessel disposals at sea in May were the latest as ABF intensifies its fight against illegal fishing in Australia’s waters mainly in the remote regions of Western Australia and the Northern Territory, are being frequented by Indonesian fishers.

In April, the ABF destroyed two Indonesian vessels and arrested 14 crews who were transferred to Darwin to face charges. Since July 1, last year, a total of 143 Indonesian fishers have been prosecuted in Darwin for illegal fishing.

“Australia does not tolerate illegal foreign fishing in its waters and those who are caught offending will face prosecution,” said Rear Admiral Brett Sonter, ABF Commander Maritime Border Command. “My message to those trying to exploit Australia's maritime domain is clear: We are actively patrolling these waters, and you will be caught.”

Australia asserts that illegal fishing has become a huge menace that is causing severe impacts on the country’s marine ecosystems and natural resources while also posing significant biosecurity and economic risks. The country is attributing the recent surge in illegal fishing to social and economic pressures facing Indonesia.

Apart from destroying the vessels, authorities are trying to deal with the problem by slapping the offenders with hefty fines and jail time.

