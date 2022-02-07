Armed Robbers Dressed as Cops Hit Greek Ferry Company

File image courtesy Anek

A team of robbers struck the Piraeus offices of Greek ferry company Anek on Sunday night, making off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Five suspects entered the office at about 2215 hours on Sunday. They were dressed as police officers and were heavily armed, according to local media. After tieing up the employees, the perpetrators stole money from the office's safe and fled the scene.

A warrant is out for the robbers' arrest, and the Attica General Police Directorate is heading up the investigation.

"Regarding the armed robbery that took place tonight, at the offices of our company in Akti Miaouli in Piraeus, we want to inform the public and the large family of our employees, that all employees who were present they are in good health and safe," Anek said in a statement. "Our company works closely with the authorities, providing any information that will contribute to the arrest of criminals."

Anek Lines operates nine ro/pax ferries connecting Italy, mainland Greece and the Greek islands. It serves Ancona, Bari, Venice, Chania, Piraeus and Heraklion, among other destinations.

Anek may soon be absorbed by competitor Attica Group, which operates competing services on similar routes. The deal would see Anek's creditors take a writedown on their loans, but would guarantee payment to suppliers, according to Ekathimerini.