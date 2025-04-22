Argentine Responders Rescue Crew of Sinking Tug on Rio de la Plata

Last week, the Argentine Naval Prefecture rescued the crew of a tug that flooded and partially sank while pushing a container barge off the coast of Buenos Aires.

On Friday, the captain of the Paraguayan-flagged tug Papu Mar made a mayday call to report flooding on board at a position off Atalaya in the Paso Banco Chico, the inner bay of the Rio de la Plata. All crewmembers safely abandoned ship onto their own barge and were rescued by first responders. They were taken ashore for medical checkups.

Courtesy Argentine Naval Prefecture

The tug Papu Mar is still partially sunken, but does not pose a hazard to navigation, the agency said in a statement. The barge has 153 containers aboard, and it is still lashed to the tug. No cargo losses or damage have been reported.

To monitor for environmental impact, Argentina's naval prefecture continues to monitor the area with occasional overflights. A commercial tug, the Ona Don Lorenzo, is keeping the barge out of the channel while salvors prepare for next steps.