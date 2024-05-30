Antwerp Terminal to be First in Belgium to Provide Shore Power Connections

Antwerp Euroterminal, which is owned and operated by Grimaldi, will become the first terminal in Belgium to provide docked vessels in the port with electricity to address the concerns for reducing emissions and noise in port. The installation will be operational in 2026 and will be the first one in Belgium for seagoing vessels, coming in advance of an EU mandate that by 2030 ports must provide shore power.

The terminal is Europe’s largest multipurpose terminal and one of 24 terminals of the Grimaldi Group. AET specializes in different types of cargo and processes breakbulk, containers, project cargo, heavy lifts, cars, and other RoRo-units. It has over 7,500 feet of berth permitting it to handle seven or more vessels at one time.

“We already have plugs for our e-bikes, cars, and soon trucks,” said Yves De Larivière, CEO of the Antwerp Euroterminal. “Plugging our vessels will be a great next step. This solution opens a door to a new dimension in the ecofriendly focus of AET and Grimaldi.”

They highlighted that although the EU obligation for shore power begins in 2030, it does not currently apply to Ro/Ro and Conro vessels. However, Grimaldi was designed to proceed with the first installation to support the company’s sustainability goals in advance of the EU requirements. The company highlights in addition to the 16 ships in operation and the 12 under construction, all equipped with battery packs, it has nine ships already fitted for shore connection. Furthermore, 38 ships (including new buildings) will be equipped with AMP (Alternative Marine Power) and ready to connect by 2026.

Two fixed shore power connections will be installed at the Antwerp Euroterminal for car carriers and Conro vessels. HOPaS (High voltage Onshore Power As a Service) is the technology and service consortium comprising Techelec, Yuso, and Whitewood that will handle the investment, installation, and operation of the future onshore power solution at AET. The Port of Antwerp-Bruges will facilitate the rollout of shore power at the terminal.

The installation foresees a total capacity of 5MW primarily for Grimaldi's new Ro/Ro vessels. The commissioned projects will carry a €25 to €30 million investment, to which the Flemish agency for innovation (VLAIO) granted a €4 million subsidy.

Power for the installation will also be renewable coming primarily from three wind turbines installed on the terminal site and operated by Wind aan de Stroom. In addition, extra capacity will be produced by solar panels on the roof of the multilevel parking garage of the terminal. The plan also calls for two extra wind turbines that are planned to be installed on the terminal.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is committed to extending shore power to other segments of its operations. They will be providing shore power for the largest container ships by 2028.

