AMVER Vessel Saves Fishermen Adrift in Western Pacific

The rescuees with the crew of the ISL Star (Wallem)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-20 16:43:21

On August 14, the Wallem-managed bulker ISL Star rescued eight Indonesian fishermen who had lost power in the Western Pacific. When the ISL Star arrived on scene, the 60-foot, wooden-hulled Hallelujar (or Aleluya) had been adrift for 10 days north of Palau, and she had run out of food and water.

After the Hallelujar was set adrift, one member of her crew left the vessel in a motorboat to try to reach a passing fishing vessel, the Kensei Maru 3. The Kensei Maru put out a distress call on the Hallelujar's behalf, but due to poor weather, she was unable to find the drifting vessel on her own. The U.S. Coast Guard's Response Coordination Center Guam (RCC Guam) and the Japanese Coast Guard station in Okinawa coordinated with the Kensei Maru, and RCC Guam launched a search and rescue mission.

To aid the SAR effort, RCC Guam broadcast an AMVER assistance request to all ships in the vicinity of the search area. The ISL Star received the message and diverted from her commercial voyage. She arrived at the Hallelujar's last reported position the following day, but found no sign of the missing vessel.

On the morning of the 14th, the U.S. Navy launched a maritime reconnaissance plane from Guam to conduct an aerial survey. The plane located the Hallelujar at a position about 16 nm from the ISL Star's location and confirmed that the crew was still alive. (In addition, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J flew out of Pohnpei to drop emergency supplies to the Hallelujar.)

The Star got under way once more and reached the vessel at about 1320 hours, and the rescue evolution was complete by about 1600 hours. All eight fishermen were brought safely aboard and the ISL Star set sail for Palau to deliver the survivors to shore.

“It was the first experience for my entire crew and myself to rescue life at sea, and I am indeed very proud that we were able to save lives of eight crew members of the fishing vessel," said Capt. A. Misra, the ISL Star's master. "In situations like that working together is important, and through the support of the U.S. Coast Guard and Wallem team ashore, we were able to coordinate a response and successfully rescue the eight mariners. I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life."

"This is a great example of why teamwork is so vital to search and rescue operations in this region," said Lt. Jonathan Girot, Sector Guam public affairs officer. "Through the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force, Japan Coast Guard, and good Samaritans, we were able to quickly locate the KM Aleluya and coordinate a response to a dangerous situation."