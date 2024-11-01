American Cruise Line Expands Orders to 10 Coastal and River Ships by 2027

American Cruise Lines, an operator of U.S.-flagged coastal and river cruise ships, reports its signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland for four additional new cruise ships as part of the company’s continuing expansion. ACL reports the U.S. cruise market is the fastest-growing segment of the river cruise industry.

The four new vessels to be delivered in 2027 bring the company’s total orderbook with Chesapeake to 10 ships over the next three years. With its latest ship having left the shipyard this week and due to enter service later this month, ACL reports it will operate 21 small ships around the U.S. in 2025.

American highlights its commitment to U.S. River cruising is longstanding, but that the rapid expansion of the company’s fleet in just the past several years is demonstrative of the growing interest and demand for cruise experiences in the United States. ACL has introduced 19 of the 24 cruise ships built in the U.S. in the past 20 years.

ACL highlights that its orders include three riverboats and six additional coastal ships. More details on the four additional newbuilds for 2027 will be released soon.

American is growing its small ship fleet including its innovative Coast Cats. American Liberty introduced in the summer of 2024 is the third in the series.

Its newest ship, American Legend, was delivered by Chesapeake earlier this week. The newest Coastal Cat in American’s fleet passed sea trials and is on schedule for its first cruise on November 25th. ACL introduced the Costal Cat as a new concept in 2023 with American Eagle. Designed for inland exploration along the U.S. East Coast, the ships feature a semi-catamaran design with a dual bow and shallow draft to access smaller ports and seaways. The ships accommodate 100 passengers. American Legend is the fourth ship in the class.

American announced another new class earlier this year called Pioneer which is a slightly larger vessel with a traditional single bow and deeper draft. They will accommodate up to 130 guests, across 69 staterooms and 5 decks. The first two ships, American Patriot and American Pioneer, will be introduced in 2025 and the company now reports they will be joined by American Maverick and American Ranger in 2026.

It also plans to add the American Encore to its American Riverboat class. These are larger ships with a capacity of 180 passengers operating on the Mississippi, Columbia, and Snake rivers. They combine modern styles of larger ocean-going cruise ships including features such as a multi-story glass atrium and a fitness center, with the traditional American river cruise ship elements including a bow ramp for easy access to ports. The class was introduced in 2016 and today the company operates six of these ships.

The company highlights it operates the only 100 percent U.S.-flagged fleet of riverboats and small ships in the world. It remains fully committed to introducing only new small ships built specifically for domestic cruising.