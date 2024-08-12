Allision as Bulker Leaving French Anchorage Dents Product Tanker

French authorities are detaining two vessels and investigating the circumstances of what amounted to a “fender bender” that left a tanker dented and a bulker holed above the waterline. Both ships remained buoyant with only minor pollution and five minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The incident took place according to the French authorities in the Loire-Atlantique estuary leading into the port of Saint-Nazaire. Approximately seven ships were in the anchorage which is used for ships waiting to enter the port or preparing to depart.

The Liberia-registered bulker Olga (18,319 dwt) had raised anchor and was moving out of the anchorage. Around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday, August 9, the bulker hit the bitumen tanker Iver Blessing (6,188 dwt) which was also in the anchorage. The tanker is registered in Gibraltar and operates from Vroom, while the bulker operates for Germany’s Bluships and its AIS shows a destination of Arkhangelsk, Russia.

The bulker was holed above the waterline on its bow where it clipped the stern of the tanker. The Iver Blessing shows dents in the starboard stern quarter. The tanker reported that five of its crewmembers had suffered minor injuries when the vessel was hit.

A small hole in the bow of the Olga after she hit the tanker while leaving the anchorage (PREMAR Atlantique)

French authorities are reporting that overall the weather was calm with wind force 3 and slight seas. However, there were some reports of fog.

The pollution was caused when an oil drum was observed falling into the water when the contact was made. French authorities were checking but the reports said it only contained mineral oil which would not cause pollution. Neither vessel reported any water ingress.

The French police responded to the incident. The Prefet Maritime De L’Atlantique reports that both vessels were told to remain in the anchorage while the investigation is ongoing.

