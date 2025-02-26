Alliance Launched to Promote Smart Containers and Enhance Trade Security

In response to the growing challenges of illicit trade and supply chain security, a new industry alliance is being launched to drive the adoption of cutting-edge smart container technology. Known as the Smart Container Alliance, the group reports its goal is to unite industry leaders in a collective effort to enhance cargo traceability, fortify maritime trade, and support global enforcement agencies in the fight against criminal networks.

Announcing the formal launch of the initiative they pointed to geopolitical instability and climate-related disruptions which they said are posing increasing risks to global trade. Cargo theft, smuggling, and drug cartels have become an increasing focus of the authorities around the globe. As a result, the Alliance says shipping companies must ensure the highest levels of security and efficiency.

The Smart Container Alliance is dedicated to advancing industry standards, advocating for policy change, and fostering collaboration between technology providers, shipowners, customs authorities, and international regulatory bodies, including the European Union and the World Customs Organization. The launch of the Alliance aligns with the broader industry commitment that calls for increased investment in customs operations, digital transformation, and enhanced public-private partnerships to address the growing complexity of global trade.

“Smart Cargo and Container Telematics are the foundation for the 21st Century Supply Chain with revolutionary new solutions for our society, authorities, governments, and businesses to structurally reduce illicit trade, cargo contamination, cargo waste, theft and supply chain carbon footprint while simultaneously enhance product authentication, on-time delivery commitments, asset productivity and cargo integrity and quality,” said Charles Vincent, CEO of ARVIEM, a technology company focusing on real-time end-to-end cargo monitoring services, and one of the founders of the Alliance.

According to the group, over the past four years, smart container technologies have played a crucial role in enabling customs authorities and shipping companies to detect and intercept illicit goods, leading to multiple successful drug seizures. The Alliance will leverage this experience to push for greater adoption and regulatory support.

The launch of the Smart Container Alliance comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the most ambitious reform of the EU Customs Union since its inception in 1968. Smart containers are set to play a key role in the shift towards a data-driven approach to customs checks, reinforcing security measures across European ports and beyond.

The Alliance will advocate for the economic and technological benefits of smart container solutions, championing concrete use cases that demonstrate their transformative potential. With its headquarters in Brussels, it will engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and enforcement agencies to support a harmonized approach to trade security. A key focus will be aligning efforts with the European Port Alliance to counter criminal infiltration and reinforce supply chain integrity.

Arviem, Globe Tracker, ORBCOMM, Hoopo, Traxens, and Nexxiot are the founding members of the Smart Container Alliance. The group is seeking other stakeholders to join as it looks to build the focus on technologies and the role it can play in the supply chain.

