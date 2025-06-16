24 Crewmembers Rescued After Tanker Collision in Gulf of Oman



[Breaking] Early reports indicate that two tankers have collided off the coast of Khor Fakkan, UAE, possibly resulting in a fire.

AIS data provided by Pole Star confirms that the tankers Front Eagle and Adalynn appear to have had a collision at 2120 hours GMT on Monday. NASA FIRMS satellite infrared sensor observations confirm a heat source (potential fire) in the same location at 2140 GMT. Photos of a large fire purportedly off Khor Fakkan have been circulating on social media.

The UAE's coast guard confirmed that a collision occurred, and reported that all 24 crewmembers were safely rescued from Adalynn on Tuesday morning (local time).

Global risk intelligence agency Ambrey says that it is aware of an unspecified incident at a position about 22 nm off Khor Fakkan, the same area identified by AIS tracking.

I believe I found the "ships on fire in the Gulf of Oman" cause.



Appears that the tankers ADALYNN and FRONT EAGLE collided, possibly setting one of the vessels ablaze. pic.twitter.com/eYKeqdN3fI — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2025

An early analysis by maritime expert Prof. Sal Mercogliano suggests that as the two vessels neared each other in a crossing situation, one of them made a late turn to starboard instead of maintaining course and speed. He noted that the tanker had been subject to conspicuous AIS spoofing earlier in its voyage.