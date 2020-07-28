After Tropical Storm Hanna, Ports Reopen and Cleanup Begins

Damage and debris at a marina in Corpus Christi, Texas after Tropical Storm Hanna (USCG) By The Maritime Executive 07-27-2020 10:13:00

Ports and waterways along the southwestern stretch of Texas' coastline continue to be affected by the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hanna, which swept ashore Saturday with drenching rains and moderate 30-knot winds.

Corpus Christi was spared from harm due to a late turn in the storm's course, and after an inspection it reopened to traffic. The ports of Brownsville and Corpus Christi are both open to navigation as of Monday, according to the Coast Guard's Homeport operating status system. However, the agency is advising shipping to proceed carefully.

"Mariners should use extreme caution when transiting through the ports due to aids to navigation outages and floating debris," said Chief Warrant Officer David Brown, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aids to navigation officer.

Image courtesy USCG

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and the Texas General Land Office (TGLO) are currently conducting surveys using boats equipped with side-scan sonar and drones to locate submerged vessels. Coast Guard units are also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review channel surveys and have partnered with pilots' associations and local mariners to conduct assessments. So far, the team has identified 16 sunken vessels and 170 aids to navigation outages across the region.