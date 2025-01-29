ADNOC L&S Selects Seagliders for Offshore Energy Logistics in the UAE

The deployment of the seaglider technology, a modern"wing in ground effect" WIG craft is taking another step forward with plans for the first deployment for crew transfer to offshore infrastructure. ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), part of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), reported it has partnered with an Abu Dhabi seaglider operator to introduce seagliders developed by U.S.-based Regent into its fleet to support offshore operations.

The companies highlighted the seagliders are well suited to support offshore energy operations. Regent says its crafts will offer travel times on par with a helicopter and more than 70 percent faster than the average crew transfer vessel. Regent expects its vessels when deployed to operate at speeds up to 180 miles per hour and using an all-electric battery power system will have a range of up to 180 miles.

The company’s first design is the Viceroy seaglider, which will be able to carry 12 passengers or 3,500lbs (1,600kg) of payload. The companies said the design offers multiple efficiencies for the offshore energy logistics industry.

Regent has reported strong progress in the development of its vessels. The design makes it possible for the crafts to float at a dock, foil in harbors, and skim over open waters using ground effect to provide lift and reduced drag. Seagliders will be certified and regulated as maritime vessels with regent promoting low cost of operations and the benefits of being emission-free due to their battery power.

Prototype testing has already been underway and in October REGENT announced it was moving toward full-scale prototype testing. Regent reported it would be assembling major structural components and installing the critical onboard systems, including motors, batteries, electronics, mechanical systems, and vehicle control software, and expects to begin sea trials with humans on board.

So far, most of the interest has come from commuter and short-haul airline routes. Several ferry companies have also shown interest in the technology and Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) made a strategic investment in 2024 in Regent through its US-based corporate venture capital firm.

“REGENT could ask for no better end-user for seagliders in UAE than the largest energy producer in the country and leader in innovation and sustainability,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “Seagliders will drastically reduce the time, cost, and emissions of offshore energy logistics, and we look forward to working together to set a new standard for the energy industry.”

In April 2024, REGENT signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to collaborate on seaglider development and manufacturing capabilities at Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster and an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transportation (DOT) to integrate seaglider service into the existing UAE transportation network.

