ABS' Board Elects John McDonald as Next Chairman and CEO

ABS' board has elected chief operating officer John McDonald to take over as the class society's next chairman and CEO, replacing Christopher J. Wiernicki, who will retire in January. McDonald's appointment is part of an established succession plan, and was signaled in advance earlier this year.

McDonald is a Maine Maritime grad and longtime ABS employee, working his way up from a position as a front-line surveyor in 1996. He moved up the ladder to run ABS' divisions in Europe and the Pacific, then into SVP roles in operations and sales. He took over as chief operating officer in mid-2021, and has been a well-known and familiar part of ABS' public presence for years.

"I am honored to lead this remarkable organization. I do so with deep respect for the legacy of technical excellence and steadfast commitment to safety that has guided ABS for more than 160 years," said McDonald.

Outgoing chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki led ABS' global enterprise for 14 years, through upcycles, downcycles, technological changes and the COVID-19 pandemic. Like McDonald, Wiernicki spent decades running ABS' operations before ascending into the C-suite.

McDonald takes over at ABS at a moment of strength. The class society has a growing fleet, industry-leading safety performance, and the number one position among class organizations in global new order share (as of Q1 2025). It is a leader in the global offshore market and has a growing book of government business as well.